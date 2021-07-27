Thunder Bay police investigation after man dies while swimming near Marina Park

Thunder Bay police are investigating the death of a male in Lake Superior near Marina Park.

Police said first responders were dispatched to the area at about 6 p.m. Monday following a 911 call.

The caller stated a male was swimming in the lake in the Marina Park area, but had not returned to shore.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue launched a boat to search the area where the male was last seen, and firefighters located the male a short time later.

Police said despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the male was later pronounced dead.

No further details have yet been provided.

Police said officers with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating, and a postmortem examination is pending.