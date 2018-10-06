Marina Park boat launch parking lot construction delayed

Construction at Thunder Bay's Marina Park boat launch parking lot has been delayed, the city said Friday.

The parking lot at the boat launch — located at the southern end of Marina Park — has been closed since Monday. The project involves repaving the lot and redoing the curbs. The city said, when complete, the lot will have a different layout, as well.

However, the recent rain has caused a delay in the project, which was originally scheduled for completion on Friday.

Now, the city said, it likely won't re-open until the middle of next week, but a specific date wasn't provided.

The city's other boat launches remain open:

The Neste Boat Launch, located on the Kaministiquia River at the end of Mountdale Avenue

The Current River Boat Launch at Fisherman's Wharf off Cumberland Street N.

Boaters who currently have a slip at the Marina can contact Boater Services at 345-2741 for more information.