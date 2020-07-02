Parking lot at Thunder Bay, Ont., marina closed for summer
A parking lot at Thunder Bay’s marina will remain closed for the rest of the summer, the city said this week.
The lot is located in front of the old CN station at Prince Arthur's Landing, and closed this week.
The closure is to allow for the lot to be paved, and the installation of lighting, curbs, planting beds, stormwater management features.