Parking lot at Thunder Bay, Ont., marina closed for summer

A parking lot at Thunder Bay’s marina will remain closed for the rest of the summer, the city said this week.
A parking lot across from the old CN station at Thunder Bay's marina park will be closed for the remainder of the summer, the city said. (Supplied)

The lot is located in front of the old CN station at Prince Arthur's Landing, and closed this week.

The closure is to allow for the lot to be paved, and the installation of lighting, curbs, planting beds, stormwater management features.

