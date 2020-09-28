TBSO resident conductor 'very encouraged' by performance at international competition

The resident conductor of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra says her recent participation in an international conducting competition was a very valuable learning experience.

Maria Fuller participated in the La Maestra International Conducting Competition for Women Conductors in Paris earlier this month.

And while she wasn't named one of the competition's three finalists, Fuller says she learned a great deal during the event.

"I'm coming out very, very encouraged," Fuller said. "I got to learn so much so vividly, in such bright colours, that it just expedites my understanding incredibly."

One of 12 participants

Fuller was one of 12 conductors competing at the event, and the only one from North America. She was chosen from a pool of 220 applicants from 51 countries.

The fact that the competition took place during the international COVID-19 pandemic led to some unique challenges, Fuller said.

For one, the competition was initially slated to take place in March.

"I actually flew there, and six hours after I landed, they called me and they said 'Ms. Fuller, we know you're the only one here so far, but we're so sorry, we have just postponed,'" Fuller said. "I had to turn back immediately."

Even the rescheduled September event was in question until the very last minute.

"They actually wouldn't let us purchase tickets until the first of September," Fuller said. "We didn't even know. It's like preparing for the Olympics and not knowing if you're going to actually get to do your thing."

'Under the microscope'

Fuller said conductors were "definitely under the microscope" when it came to the competition itself.

"As a conductor, it's not only your craft that you're judged for," she said. "So, the physicality of how you look, how you hold the beat in your body, how you dance with the music."

"They're also very curious how you feel about music, and how you're going to express it," Fuller said. "Efficiency, how you manage rehearsal time."

The competition was open only to women conductors, something that Fuller said is very important, as well.

"I made a lot of European conducting friends when I was there," she said. "And they're very oppressed as female conductors."

"This is something I didn't understand," Fuller said. "Canada is so different. I've experienced nothing but support and excitement over being a female conductor here in Canada."

"They're really trying to push the door for it to be more of a recognized thing that women are able and capable of this job."

Fuller will be back with the TBSO for its new season, which will feature a series of small chamber concerts and is scheduled to begin on Oct. 8.