Ontario labour ministry issues orders against Sudbury construction company after worker death in Marathon

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has issued three orders and two requirements against a Sudbury construction company following the death of a worker at a Marathon jobsite in mid-August.

The incident occurred on Aug. 14, as a worker was installing a temporary steel bridge at Angler Creek on Highway 17, the Trans-Canada Highway through northwestern Ontario.

A ministry spokesperson said the bridge shifted, and the worker was pinned.

The ministry has identified Belanger Construction of Sudbury, Ont., as the employer. However, details about the orders and requirements issued against the company were not provided.

The investigation continues.