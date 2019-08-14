Marathon, Ont., workplace accident leaves one dead
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident in Marathon that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.
A ministry spokesperson said reports indicate a worker was installing a temporary steel bridge at a construction site, when the bridge shifted and pinned the worker.
However, the specifics of the incident have not yet been confirmed by the ministry, and an inspector has been dispatched to the site.
No further details were immediately provided.