Marathon, Ont., workplace accident leaves one dead
Thunder Bay

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident in Marathon that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

CBC News ·
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal workplace accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Marathon. (Government of Ontario)

A ministry spokesperson said reports indicate a worker was installing a temporary steel bridge at a construction site, when the bridge shifted and pinned the worker.

However, the specifics of the incident have not yet been confirmed by the ministry, and an inspector has been dispatched to the site.

No further details were immediately provided.

