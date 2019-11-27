OPP investigate transport truck collision near Marathon

OPP are investigating a transport truck collision near Marathon, Ont., that left one person with major injuries on Tuesday.

OPP said officers with the Marathon, Manitouwadge, and Schreiber detachments were dispatched to a location on Highway 17, about two kilometres west of Neys Provincial Park, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a transport truck that had left the roadway.

Investigation revealed the truck was travelling eastbound, when it left the road as it rounded a corner. The truck came into contact with the guardrails, and then crossed the road and struck a rock cut in the westbound ditch head-on.

The truck jackknifed, coming to rest with the truck portion being pinned between the trailer and the rock cut.

The 38-year-old driver, who OPP said is from Mississauga, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by firefighters. The driver was transferred to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of what police called "major injuries."

The highway was closed for about six hours, then opened to one lane for about one hour, OPP said. Due to weather conditions and the location of the vehicle, cleanup is expected to continue on Wednesday, and drivers are asked to use caution when travelling in the area.