Marathon OPP investigate after broken down tractor trailer catches fire

Provincial Police are investigating after a tractor trailer caught fire about 35 kilometres west of Marathon, Ont. Friday afternoon.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, crews from the Marathon Fire Department had already extinguished the flames, which damaged the 2015 International Pro tractor trailer.

The truck was parked 100 metres near the junction of Highway 17 on Dead Horse Road, officials said.

The trailer had been parked at that location for about three weeks after breaking down, according to a written media release.

Police said there were no injuries, but the fire is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity near the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.