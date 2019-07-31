Fatal collision closes Hwy 17 between Terrace Bay and Marathon

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 17 just west of Marathon, Ont.

The highway between Marathon and Terrace Bay will be down to one lane, with alternating traffic, as police continue to investigate the collision that took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said they were dispatched to Highway 17, approximately 5 km west of Marathon near Angler Creek after reports of a collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a SUV.

According to Wednesday's release from the OPP, an eastbound 2018 Toyota RAV4 SUV crossed the centerline, and hit the front passenger side of a westbound transport. The transport then collided with a rock cut on the south side of the highway.

The Marathon Fire Department were called to extract the female driver and male passenger of the tractor-trailer, as well as the male driver of the SUV.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old man from Toronto, was transported to hospital in Marathon by EMS with major injuries. An attempt was made to fly the injured male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The aircraft had to return to Marathon, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. No names are being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the transport truck, a 24-year-old woman from Kapuskasing, also suffered major injuries, and was transferred to Thunder Bay where she is in stable condition.

A 38-year-old man, the passenger in the transport, suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital in Marathon.

Highway 17 had been closed in both directions for nearly 12 hours. As of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the highway would have alternating traffic until the completion of the investigation as well as the removal of the transport and the SUV.

OPP are asking motorists to use caution, expect delays and obey road signs until the removal and cleanup is completed.