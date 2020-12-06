Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Marathon school

The Superior North Catholic District School Board has confirmed one case of COVID-19 in the Holy Saviour Catholic School in Marathon.

One student at the school has tested positive, according to the school board's COVID-19 advisory webpage.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is working with the school and the board to investigate and manage any potential exposures in the school and related settings, such as bus transportation, Thunder Bay district medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said in a letter.

Individuals in the same class, or cohort, as well as some or all individuals with the same bus transportation are considered close contacts, DeMille said.

Identified close contacts will be required to stay home and not return to the school setting until cleared by public health. Those who are not identified as close contacts are considered to not be at elevated risk and do not need to be tested.

The Marathon Family Health Team on Saturday said there have been seven reported cases of COVID-19 in Marathon.