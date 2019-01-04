Marathon reaches agreement on new municipal recycling contract

After voting earlier this month to end its curbside recycling contract, the Town of Marathon has agreed to a new contract.

The northwestern Ontario municipality on Friday announced it had reached an agreement, which will allow its recycling collection to continue without interruption.

The town's council had decided to end its previous contract with GFL, citing costs, with an anticipated increase of $120,000 per year.

"After we issued the contract cancellation, we were able to regroup and collaborate with GFL and rework some logistics and numbers to create a more efficient program," town chief administrative officer and clerk Daryl Skworchinski said in a statement.

Town officials said details of the new agreement will be released when the municipal budget is finalized.

The municipality said the new deal will include an expansion of plastics, with #1 through #7, that can be collected.