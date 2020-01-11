Power out for two hours in Marathon Saturday morning
Hydro One says a Saturday morning outage left 564 customers in Marathon, Ont., in the dark.
No cause for the outage was identified.
Power went out around 7:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the utility told CBC.
Crews attempted to restore power at that time but were unsuccessful. They then patrolled the line in an effort to diagnose the problem, she said.
Hydro One originally said it expected to have power restored at around 11:45 a.m. However, lights were back on by 9:45.