Two northwestern Ontario communities have signed an agreement to work together on the development of a new commercial port on Lake Superior's North Shore.

The Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation signed the agreement last week. They'll now focus on setting up a port authority and developing a business plan for the port, which would be built on the site of Marathon's former pulp mill, which closed in 2009.

"We have a huge geographic area that we could supply products to," Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas said. "And with the development of the mining sector all throughout the northwest, there's opportunities to move products ... by the port."

Dumas said the closest ports to Marathon are in Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, with companies transporting goods to and from those ports by truck or rail.

"We know the cost of fuel these days is quite substantial, and every time you move a product from one location to another by [those] means, it's more expensive," he said. "So by having bulk supplies, whatever that product might be, in and out of the port, it should save companies a lot of money."

Dumas said the site already has a wharf, and an engineering study will be done over the next several months to determine what size of ships can be accommodated there. However, he said prior to the mill's closure, ocean-going vessels were docking at the wharf to load up on products being shipped overseas.

"We've done a preliminary study of the dock in the port area itself and it's in quite substantially good shape," Dumas said, adding the study will also look at the depth of the port.

Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation Chief Duncan Michano said another option is extending the dock at the site.

He said he's excited about the project.

"I really see the economic development opportunities opening up for this section of the province," Michano said.

"They can haul goods into Sault Ste. Marie, and they've got to truck it all the way up to the northeast.

"They can haul things into Thunder Bay and then they've got to truck that all the way into our portion, and then into the northeast," Michano said. "This shortens a lot of that."

"It opens up the whole northeast, I think."

Dumas said that while there's a lot of work yet to do, he'd like to see the port up and running as soon as possible.

"If all goes well and everything works out, you know, over the next six months to a year, the port authority will be up and running and fully able to look at products being delivered to and from the port," he said, adding the port authority will also determine if any storage facilities are needed at the site.

"We're just looking forward ... to all the great opportunities Marathon's got going into the near future," Dumas said. "We're excited about the future of our community."