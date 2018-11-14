The tugboat Peninsula in Marathon, Ont., set to be dismantled

It was supposed to be part of the history of Marathon, Ont., but instead, an old tugboat will be sent for scrap.

The Peninsula, purchased by the Marathon and District Historical Society in 2018, was supposed to be put on display in town, honouring the town's forestry heritage.

Since being purchased, the boat was partially brought ashore in Jellicoe Cove, near the town boat launch. Two years later and a number of failed attempts to get the boat fully onto shore, the boat will now get dismantled.

"It feels frustrating from our point of view that a lot of people donated good money, and hard earned money to this project," said Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas.

"But, at the same time, we as municipal leaders have to look out for the best interest of all our members of the community."

Dumas said the town has concerns over liability, with the tug partially sitting ashore, and environmental concerns if the boat is not moved.

He said while the town did speak numerous times with the historical society, an agreement could never be finalized.

"We kept coming back with we needed some concrete plans. Some financial plans, as well as location plans."

Dumas said in August 2020, the town took ownership of the vessel, which was done through a legal process, but outside of the courts. There are still some legal discussions taking place between the town and historical society, which is funded by the town.

"We have many other things that we want to get done. Build a new active living centre to replace our recreation complex. Get our plumbing repaired, our streets fixed. Look at other areas of town for parks and enjoyment for our community, and [owning a tugboat] just wasn't part of the plan."

The Peninsula, which was originally launched as the Norton for the Canadian Navy in 1943, was acquired by Marathon Pulp in 1946. The tug towed log booms between the town's mill and the Pic River for nearly two decades.

The vessel was later used as a tugboat in Thunder Bay.