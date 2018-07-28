SIU drops Marathon OPP investigation

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has dropped an investigation into an altercation between Marathon OPP and a 40-year-old man last year, citing medical evidence that the man was not seriously injured.

In a media release, the SIU said the incident occurred in January 2017, after OPP officers were dispatched to a Marathon residence due to a domestic situation.

After officers arrived, a 40-year-old man got involved in a struggle with the officers, and he was arrested.

He was then taken to the Marathon OPP detachment, and lodged in a cell. After his release, the man went to the hospital.

The SIU was made aware of the incident several months later, in September 2017, and began an investigation.

However, in a statement, SIU director Tony Loparco states medical evidence indicates the man "did not suffer a serious injury," and as a result, the investigation has been terminated.