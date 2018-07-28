SIU drops Marathon OPP investigation
Investigators called after man injured during altercation with officers during 2017 arrest
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has dropped an investigation into an altercation between Marathon OPP and a 40-year-old man last year, citing medical evidence that the man was not seriously injured.
In a media release, the SIU said the incident occurred in January 2017, after OPP officers were dispatched to a Marathon residence due to a domestic situation.
After officers arrived, a 40-year-old man got involved in a struggle with the officers, and he was arrested.
He was then taken to the Marathon OPP detachment, and lodged in a cell. After his release, the man went to the hospital.
The SIU was made aware of the incident several months later, in September 2017, and began an investigation.
However, in a statement, SIU director Tony Loparco states medical evidence indicates the man "did not suffer a serious injury," and as a result, the investigation has been terminated.