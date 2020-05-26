OPP find body of missing 21-year-old man in Marathon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Marathon, Ont., say they have found the body of a missing man.

Eric Pelletier, 21, was originally reported missing on Sunday, May 24 around 2:30 a.m.. He was last seen the prior Thursday in the Ontario Street area of Marathon.

Police found Pelletier's body on Monday.

Police had asked people in the town to check their outbuildings or properties to report anything that seemed odd or out of place.

OPP said no further information on the missing person would be released.

The Northwest Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, OPP Air Support and Marine Unit all took part in the search.