Housing sales, prices booming along Lake Superior's North Shore

In Marathon, Ont., just one house is listed for sale.

The town, 300 km east of Thunder Bay on the north shore of Lake Superior, is undergoing a housing boom.

An extended mine life at the nearby gold mine and the potential for another mine to open nearby is fuelling the market, along with lots of construction on a nearby hydro dam.

"[The] Marathon market is in a good place, one that I have not seen in a number of years," said Ricki-Lee Leger, a broker with Re/Max Generations Realty, based in Marathon.

Leger is the listing agent for the one house available for sale in the town of 3,300.

The list price for the house, which is 35 years old, has 3 bedrooms, plus a basement bedroom and 2 bathrooms is $169,900. That asking price is much higher than it was just three years ago.

"Sellers on average are seeing quicker sales with multiple offers on occasion, not the norm for Marathon, for sure," Leger said.

Prices in the community are increasing, Leger said, because of a shortage of homes on the market.

What Leger sees in Marathon, is echoed in nearby Manitouwadge, also a mining community.

The vacancy rate in both towns is zero, said Simone Donaldson, a sales representative with Re/Max Generations Realty, but based in Manitouwadge.

"Normally about 15, 16 listings in Manitouwadge, I'm down to about 8 or 9 right now, which is unusual, but that's including a couple of industrial properties. But, it's getting to the point now, when something nice comes on the market, it's gone within anywhere between half an hour and three days."

Donaldson said she believes since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are discovering they can live in a small community and still work at jobs that were otherwise only available in major centres.

"I don't see it slowing down. We have more and more people every day, I mean my phone doesn't stop."

"The majority of my sales, I'd say about 85 per cent, are new people moving into town."

She said there was a younger couple who recently moved to the town from the Hamilton area. They were able to afford a house, got approved for a mortgage, and found jobs within three days. She said a healthy down payment on "one of the prettiest" homes in Manitouwadge could be $40,000.

"They made their dream come true."