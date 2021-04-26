Mine proposed for Marathon area has new plan to deal with tailings concerns

A proposed mine just north of Marathon, Ont., will go through a detailed environmental review process this year — the first of its kind in the province.

Generation Mining will undertake a Joint Review Panel environmental assessment, a federal process that also has provincial input.

The review is the highest standard of environmental assessments, said Drew Anwyll, the chief operating officer for Generation Mining.

"No mining operation in Ontario has previously gone through a Joint Review Panel," he said.

Three people, chosen by Ontario and the federal governments, will analyze technical information on the project, along with the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the mine.

The panel is accepting feedback until June 27 and will then go through its own process, which is anticipated to take about a year.

Previous concerns over how the operation would deal with its tailings (mineral waste) have also been addressed, said Anwyll.

One alternative, proposed by a previous owner of the project, had tailings being disposed of in Bamoos Lake, but that's no longer being considered, said Anwyll.

"This is one of the historical artifacts of this project. Because this got put in there, that seemed to be something that alarmed a lot of people," he said, noting Bamoos Lake is beyond the boundary for any mine operations.

"You see this legacy of that story still existing."

Construction set for start July 2022

The mine site also has containment ponds in place, so water could be recycled through the operation. Discharge will take place and lead into Hare Lake, which eventually runs to Lake Superior.

"The ore body itself is pretty clean. It's not acid generating," said Anwyll.

"In the receiving area, we're certainly protective of the environment."

The company said it would spend $61 million upfront on its tailings operation, with an anticipated operating cost of $170.8 million over the life of the mine.

Generation Mining hopes to start construction on the platinum, palladium and copper operation in July 2022.

Construction is slated to take 18 months, and at times, will require up to 1,000 workers on site. About 430 jobs will be created once the mine goes into production.