Back to the Future: Renting a movie still possible in Marathon, Ont.
Store one of a couple hundred left across the country
As you sit down to relax this weekend, you might think of watching a movie.
In Marathon, Ont., about 300 km northeast of Thunder Bay, instead of logging into your favourite streaming service, you can head down the street to Crossover Video and Games.
It's the real deal: with popcorn, pop, snacks and thousands of movies to choose from.
"We hear it almost daily," said Tyler Davis, the store's owner.
"Especially in the summer when people are passing though, coming off the highway. We hear it almost daily. And, it surprises me, how many people, say from Toronto for example, will come in and say, 'I didn't know there were movie stores still around!'"
He said he wasn't the only person to start their own store when Movie Gallery closed.
"[I] saw business was still good, and used this as an opportunity to carry on under an independent store ownership."
"With the big companies no longer around, people don't realize, but there are still hundreds of stores around."
Davis said he uses two suppliers, one of them from southern Ontario, to bring in the videos to rent, which are on DVD or Blu-ray.
Davis said bringing in products that other businesses in town don't carry has been helpful. That includes electronics, gaming consoles and accessories, games, snacks, pop, toys, and items from Newfoundland. Marathon has a high number of people who hail from the easternmost province.
"Our society seems to be coming increasingly and more disconnected, people can do everything from home. So, when you get a chance to get out and get to a local business, and perhaps bump into a friend, or chat with a neighbour, it's a nice experience."
