OPP, Ministry of Labour investigate fatality at Barrick mine near Marathon

A 48-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday night incident at the Barrick Gold Corporation mine in Hemlo, east of Marathon.

OPP said officers and Superior North EMS paramedics were called to the site about 40 kilometres east of Marathon at about 9:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, they were told by medical staff that the victim had died.

OPP identified the deceased as Troy Cameron of Marathon.

In a statement posted on its website, Barrick Gold said Cameron was an employee of Barminco, a subsidiary of Perenti, which provides underground services at the mine.

Barrick said operations at the mine have been suspended, and counselling services are being provided to Cameron's family, and other workers at the mine.

"Perenti and Barrick extend their deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the employee," Barrick said in the statement.

The company said it is working with the ministry and OPP as the investigation takes place.

OPP said a postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.