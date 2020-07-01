The Marathon Man; Thunder Bay, Ont., runner completes 150 marathons

What began as a dare from his twin brother, has turned into a rare accomplishment for a man from Thunder Bay, Ont.

On June 20, John Friday successfully completed his 150th marathon, when he finished a virtual version of the Grandma's Marathon, held every year in Duluth, Minn. but cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Friday of Thunder Bay, Ont., completes 150th marathon 0:09

"It's been a long journey, thirty-five years in the making, lots of great experiences, lots of great friends along the way," he said. "It's been incredibly rewarding and lots of fun."

Back in 1985, Friday was watching his twin Patrick "who's a very good runner" compete in a variety of distance races.

"I knew how hard it was but I knew it was also doable," said Friday, who proceeded to tell his sibling he was thinking about training to run a marathon as well.

"Patrick said 'you can't run a marathon. I dare you.' And the rest is history," he said.

The first marathon Friday completed was Grandma's, and he's done it every year since, including this year to hit the 150 milestone.

The pandemic meant the runners couldn't gather in Duluth. However, they were encouraged to set their own course and provide proof they had completed the race in order to receive the traditional finishing t-shirt and medal.

John Friday poses with his longtime running buddies after completing his 150th marathon. From left, Claudio Tesolin, John Friday, Gord Ryan and Victor Cooke. Friday says missing from the running group picture are Don Morrison and Terry O'Shea. (John Friday/Facebook )

Friday set up a 13.1 mile route near his home in the Thunder Bay countryside, running the loop twice so friends and some of his long-time training partners could join him for part of the course if they wanted to.

Meanwhile his wife Cindy and neighbours created a memorable and poignant finishing line.

"It was sort of a carnival atmosphere," said Friday. "They had all my finishing medals, they had some banners with pictures from past races and it was really fun and a really exciting way to finish this milestone race and in a lot of respects, it was more fun than having it at the usual finish line."

Friday has crossed 149 other finish lines all over the world, including in Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, England and a unique event that crosses the Canadian/American border in Niagara Falls.

He said completing 150 marathons was never really a goal, until one day when it suddenly seemed achievable.

"I'm on a bit of a roll here. I don't know where this is going to end up. One time my goal was to do the number of marathons equal to my age and I've got a few of those in the bank now, and then it was going to be 'can I do 100?' and all of sudden nine years later I'm at 150."

John Friday of Thunder Bay after successfully completing the Houston, Texas Marathon in January 2020. (John Friday/Facebook )

Friday said he has no end goal for how many marathons he's going to run, "but as long as it continues to be fun and as long as I continue to be fit and physically able to do it, I'm just continuing to keep doing this."

He is already registered for the Twin Cities Marathon in October. It's usually held in Minneapolis, but will now be a virtual race as well.

You can hear the full interview with John Friday on CBC Superior Morning here.