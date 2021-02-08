Police urge caution after sightings of possibly injured wolf in Marathon

Provincial police are urging Marathon residents to be cautious after receiving several reports of a possibly injured wolf in the community.

Police said they were first notified about a wolf sighting on Saturday night in the Penn Lake area of the northwestern Ontario town.

There have since been sightings in the area of Holy Saviour Catholic School, L'École catholique Val-des-Bois, Penn Lake Road and Penn Lake Park, as well as Barrick Gold Drive.

Police said the wolf has been observed to be limping and could be injured, which could make the animal unpredictable.

The OPP are working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers.