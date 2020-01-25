Man faces impaired driving charges after vehicle charges through Marathon RIDE check

A 34-year-old man from Marathon is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle charged through a RIDE check in the northern Ontario town early Saturday.

OPP said officers were conducting the RIDE check on Peninsula Road at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when they saw a pickup truck strike a snowbank a few times as the driver attempted to pull out of the parking lot of nearby Biloxy's Bar.

The truck pulled onto Peninsula Road, and then "aggressively accelerated" toward the RIDE check, forcing officers off the road, OPP said in a media release.

Police searched for the vehicle, and soon located it in a parking lot at Peninsula Road and Stevens Avenue. The driver was inside, and the engine was running, when police arrived.

The accused is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving, operating a vehicle with an open liquor container inside, and failing to wear his seat belt.

He's due in court in March.