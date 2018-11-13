Fishing, canoeing, playing hockey and learning about a chainsaw is not your typical high school course.

Neither is the Indigenous land-based learning program offered for the second time at Marathon High School in northwestern Ontario.

The course was designed by outdoor education teacher Geof Osborne, who was given a blank canvas on how to create the course. He said a lot of student input during its first year helped shape the program.

"So, part of this course we looked into careers in the outdoors. And that can be anything from working construction where you're constantly battling with the weather, to maybe working as a fishing guide or a hunting guide. Or, working for our local national park, here, Pukaskwa."

Osborne said the goal was to get kids outside, while also teaching them about Indigenous culture, and connecting them to two nearby communities, Pic Mobert and Biigtgong Nishnaabeg (Pic River) First Nations.

Geof Osborne is the outdoor education teacher, who also heads up the Indigenous land-based program at Marathon High School. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Osborne said through the course activities, with students writing about their experiences, he saw a change in perception and attitude.

"There was sometimes light bulbs that would come on, but, over time, if you were just to look at the class at an immediate time, you wouldn't see, you wouldn't think there's much learning going on. But, over time, and then obviously in their reflections, there was a lot of learning that they had gained."

Dawson Duke, a Gr. 12 student at Marathon High took the course when it was offered for the first time in 2018. He said he thinks the course outcome is very different in a small community, compared to other larger centres he's lived in, like Thunder Bay or Fort McMurray.

"It's completely different. Like, I hang out with a bunch of them. I play hockey with them. Sports, everything, it's different. It's combined."

Hunter Heath, who also look the course last year, said what may be perceived as a divide in a larger centre, does not exist in Marathon.

"Here, in a small town, we're already like that. So, it's almost like there's no barrier between us, really. We all hang out together, I play hockey with a lot of Indigenous kids, so it's not that much of a barrier to breach."

Osborne said at the end of the day, the students learn about another culture, while also learning a bit about themselves. If this course helps decide what career track students want to persue, that's a bonus.

"I think one of my main goals is to get these kids as much certifications and knowledge as they can, to those sort of outdoor industries. If they take advantage of that, awesome, and if they don't take advantage of it, it doesn't hurt anyone to have their chainsaw awareness living up here in Northern Ontario."