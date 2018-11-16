In many small communities, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself.

The Gingras family in Marathon, Ont., liked going to the movie theatre, so when it came up for lease, they decided to run the only movie theatre between Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

It's not just something to do for people from Marathon, said Carly Gingras, one of the theatre's operators.

"There's lots of people from like Terrace Bay, and Schreiber, Wawa, Manitouwadge and White River that actually come into Marathon, do some grocery shopping, do some shopping at all of our local stores and stop on in and watch a movie with us, so its fantastic."

Carly, along with her sisters Chantal and Crystal and mom Bonnie, all operate Gingras Girls Odeum Theatre. The town owns the theatre space in the Marathon Rec Complex, along with the equipment, while the family runs the business itself.

All four owner/operators of the Gingras Girls Odeum Theatre and canteen in Marathon, Ont., serve a customer on a busy night. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The theatre lease also includes running the canteen in the complex, which also caters to people who are at the local hockey arena and swimming pool.

Bonnie said the support from the community has been incredible, with many people coming out to watch a movie or grab a snack and support the business. All four of the Gingras Girls have another full-time job.

The major setback before opening the theatre was getting all of the licences required to show movies.

"It kind of blindsided us, so we asked the old owner, as she's one of our family friends, and we're like, 'why didn't you warn us of this?' and she said that years ago, and I think she started 11 years ago, it wasn't the same," said Carly.

"She didn't know it was coming, the town didn't know it was coming, and it kinda snuck up on us, but we made it through."

Bonnie said when the time came to show the first flick, her daughters were out of town, leaving her to figure out the movie player. She said it is much more complicated than say, a DVD player, requiring cartridges and user keys to operate the system.

"I tried to load the movie into the projector, and I think I spend about 12 hours, a call to the previous owner, had the previous owner's daughter come and help me, then I had to call the help line," said Bonnie.

"I was here til probably two in the morning the night before the first movie because I was terrified it wouldn't work."

"And then, she did it wrong. She loaded it with subtitles, so we had to go through the whole process, but we kind of learned what to do at that point," chimed in Carly.

The family has also brought in new foods to the canteen, including bubble tea and mini-donuts,which can't be found elsewhere in Marathon.

The one thing that didn't change is the popcorn.

"We have the best popcorn in Ontario," said all four Gingras girls. "It's all about the real butter."