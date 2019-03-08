Marathon, Ont., fuel theft leads to charges for Saskatchewan man

A 37-year-old Saskatchewan man is facing charges over the alleged theft of fuel from a Marathon, Ont., gas station.

OPP were called to the SPG on Peninsula Road in Marathon at just before 8 p.m. Wednesday with reports of fuel theft.

A white pickup truck driven by a lone male left without paying for gas, police said. OPP informed neighbouring detachments, as the vehicle had been last seen heading north on Peninsula Road, toward Highway 17.

Marathon OPP patrolled the highway, but didn't spot the vehicle. Police, however, then received a call about a vehicle in the ditch about 10 kilometres west of White River. The vehicle matched the description of the truck used in the fuel theft.

OPP responded, and later located the driver in White River. He's been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime, and was transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail.