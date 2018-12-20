The food bank in Marathon, Ont., will let its cupboards go bare next month, and volunteers will ensure it stays that way.

The northwestern Ontario food bank will no longer keep foodstuffs at its facility, but instead will hand out gift cards to its clients.

"We're noticing more and more dietary restrictions and allergies and those kinds of things," said David Giuliano, the president of the Marathon Community Collective, which operates the food bank.

"Often, we get a lot of Kraft Dinner and pasta donated, but not a lot of proteins."

Giuliano said Marathon, a community of about 3,300 people on the north shore of Lake Superior, has one grocery store. That made it easy to determine where food bank clients would be able to get their groceries.

He said the other reason to go to the gift card format is less pressure on volunteers. Less manpower is needed, as volunteers no longer need to shop, pack and distribute food to those who use the food bank.

"We also are aware that people have preferences and they like certain foods and not other foods, like every other human being," Giuliano said. "We wanted to respect their dignity that way."

He added that the local grocery store in Marathon also sells a number of other items, so clients who receive a gift card will need to bring back a receipt, as well as a spent card to receive another.

He said about 90 households use the food bank throughout the year, with about three-quarters of clients coming from Marathon. He said the remainder reside in nearby Biigtgong Nishnaabeg (Pic River) First Nation.

Giuliano said, while the food bank is no longer actively looking for food, it will not refuse any donations.

The changes to the food bank will take effect in January 2019.