The Marathon Fire Department is dealing with a fire of their own on Thursday morning, after their tanker was engulfed in flames.

The truck was totally destroyed as it caught on fire while responding to a fire at the Hemlo Mine, said Marathon Fire Chief Kent Readman.

The fire truck was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Marathon Fire Department / Facebook)

The fire at the mine was quickly brought under control with the help of the mine surface fire crew, and the truck was extinguished with the assistance of the Manitowadge Volunteer Fire Department.

Readman said the Marathon department requested mutal aid from Manitouwadge to deal with the tanker fire, which took place on Highway 17.

"It's pretty important in rural areas. It's our tanker truck, designed for areas that don't have hydrants."

"Any areas outside the core of our town. All it is is a big water bottle on wheels that carries the water to the scene for us."

Marathon has mutal aid agreements with its two neighbouring fire services; Terrace Bay, which is 75 km to the west, and Manitouwage, which is about 100 kilometres to the northeast.

Readman said Marathon will use a public works vehicle as its tanker for the time being, while a replacement is found. The cost to replace the truck will be several hundred thousand dollars.

Readman said nobody was injured during both the fires and the service will make adjustments to ensure that their response capabilities are not hindered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.