Fentanyl seized during Marathon, Ont., traffic stop: OPP
Two men from southern Ontario men are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop near Marathon, on the north shore of Lake Superior, on Thursday.
Police said Marathon OPP pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Highway 17 at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The officer then detected the odour of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of about 255 grams of suspected fentanyl, and about 115 grams of cocaine.
A 26-year-old man from Toronto and a 44-year-old man from Scarborough were both charged with a number of drug-related offences.
Both of the accused remain in custody in the Thunder Bay District Jail pending future court appearances.