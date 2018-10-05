Fentanyl seized during Marathon, Ont., traffic stop: OPP

Two men from southern Ontario men are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop near Marathon, on the north shore of Lake Superior, on May 16.

Police said Marathon OPP pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Highway 17 at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The officer then detected the odour of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of about 255 grams of suspected fentanyl, and about 115 grams of cocaine.

A 26-year-old man from Toronto and a 44-year-old man from Scarborough were both charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Both of the accused remain in custody in the Thunder Bay District Jail pending future court appearances.