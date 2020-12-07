School in Marathon closed for in-class learning as community COVID-19 cases surge

There have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Marathon in the past two weeks, which has led to a community school closing in-class learning.

The Marathon Family Health Team on Monday confirmed the updated case count in the community along the north shore of Lake Superior.

A second student at Holy Saviour Catholic School has tested positive. The Superior North Catholic District School Board has closed the school for in-class education, instead redirecting all learning to online.

A letter to families from board director of education Maria Vasanelli said the school's principal, and staff have been directed to isolate.

"We are all feeling the effects of this pandemic and we want you to know that we are doing everything we can to ensure our health, safety and well-being," Vasanelli said in the letter.

An outbreak at the Barrick Hemlo gold mine has been associated with at least four cases, resulting in workers from a number of underground shifts in a nine-day period being asked to immediately isolate.