'Mission critical': Marathon assessment centre responding to COVID-19 demands

After being free of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, health and municipal officials in Marathon are working to contain a cluster of cases.

The community along the north shore of Lake Superior in northwestern Ontario had gone nearly nine months through the pandemic without a single case of COVID-19, before its first case late last month, leading to a count of 10.

An outbreak has been declared at the Barrick Hemlo mine, the area's largest employer. At least four workers have tested positive, with others who worked underground shifts over a nine-day period directed to self-isolate.

A local school — the Holy Saviour Catholic School — has been closed to in-class learning with two confirmed cases, as well as the principal and a number of staff members having to isolate.

Dr. Eli Orrantia, the assessment centre lead and a physician with the Marathon Family Health Team, said the assessment centre typically saw three or four people per day prior to the cluster of cases.

The assessment centre is "mission critical" for the health of the community, he said.

"We've structured it so that it can ramp up to meet the needs of the community," Orrantia said.

"In the last couple of weeks, we've seen more like a dozen to 16 people a day. Then, [Monday], when the wave of close contacts needed to be processed we started the morning in a fairly regular way seeing nine people, but then in the afternoon we processed 64 folks. And [Tuesday] we're expecting upwards of 100 folks that we'll be seeing and processing with swabs and if they're symptomatic, full assessments."

Dr. Eli Orrantia is the lead of the COVID-19 assessment centre in Marathon and is a physician with the Marathon Family Health Team. (Northern Ontario School of Medicine)

Orrantia said public health has provided a list of close contacts requiring testing, with the assessment centre contacting those people to schedule appointments.

The North of Superior Healthcare Group, which operates the hospitals in Marathon and Terrace Bay, has capacity to process a number of priority tests, which allows for those results within 24 hours. Other tests are sent to Thunder Bay and Toronto, with turnaround times of up to five or six days.

Orrantia said the Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon has capacity for mild cases requiring hospitalization, but any patients requiring more extensive care would be transferred to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

'Anxiety' in the community

Marathon mayor Rick Dumas said people in the town feel fortunate they went so long in their "bubble," but it shows how one case can quickly escalate.

"There's a lot of confusion within the community, anxiety, just trying to figure out what's going on," Dumas said.

Dumas said there are a number of contractors in the town, involved in working at the mine as well as the construction of the East-West Tie transmission project. He praised the companies, saying they've done the right things and have been in communication with the municipality over the last several months.

The town closed municipal facilities on Sunday and all visitation has been suspended at the hospital, as well as the Peninsula Manor seniors' supportive housing facility.

Red zone numbers

The per capita case numbers would put Marathon in the red level, if not the lockdown stage, of the province's pandemic response framework if it was its own separate area, Orrantia added.

"I think we have to be acting as if we are in the red, not the orange that the whole [district] is in and really considering ourselves and acting as if we were in lockdown," he said.

Orrantia said COVID-19 poses social dangers to communities, as well as its effects on physical and psychological health.

"It's the really strong web of human relations that is so important and supportive in our rural community," he said.

"COVID, it can threaten this. We've been trying to remind folks of how important it is to stay civil under these stressors of COVID. Being respectful and kind is such an important aspect of making sure we weather this storm well."