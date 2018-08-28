Skip to Main Content
Charge upgraded against 45-year-old accused in death of Marathon, Ont., man

Ontario Provincial Police say a 45-year-old man now faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of another man in Marathon, Ont.

Wade Hendry-Lee Otiquam-Joy died in hospital Aug. 1

The 45-year-old was originally charged with aggravated assault in the death of Wade Hendry-Lee Otiquam-Joy, 20, in Marathon.  Otiquam-Joy died in hospital Aug. 1, one day after police said he was assaulted in a home in the northwestern Ontario town.

OPP said in a written release on Monday that the accused was charged with manslaughter on Aug. 26.

