Man dies after assault in Marathon: OPP

A 20-year-old man from Marathon has died a day after allegedly being assaulted in a residence in the Northwestern Ontario town.

OPP were called to the residence at about 3 p.m. on July 31 with reports of an unconscious male. There, they found the man being attended to by paramedics. He was then flown to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical treatment.

The next afternoon, the man died in hospital.

OPP have identified him as Wade Hendry-Lee Otiquam-Joy of Marathon.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Saturday.

OPP have charged a 45-year-old man from Marathon with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

He appeared in Marathon court on Thursday, and remains in custody.

Investigation into the incident continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Marathon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 229-0220, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.