OPP charge one over serious assault in Marathon, Ont.

A 21-year-old woman from Marathon has been charged in connection with a serious assault in the northern Ontario town, OPP said Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a Whitman Court residence at about 10:30 p.m. on August 22 with reports of a serious assault.

The victim was located with wounds to their face, and was airlifted to Thunder Bay for further treatment.

No further details have been provided by police.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault.

She's due back in court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.