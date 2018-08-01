Marathon OPP charge man with aggravated assault

A 45-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault in Marathon earlier this week.

OPP said officers from the Marathon detachment were called to a residence in the town at about 3 p.m. Tuesday with reports of an unconscious male.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man with injuries, being attended to by paramedics. He was flown to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

The 45-year-old accused, who police said is from Marathon, was charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in Marathon court on Wednesday morning.

No further information was provided by police.

Investigation into the incident continues, and OPP say there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marathon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 229-0220, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).