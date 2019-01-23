New
Manslaughter charge from 2016 Thunder Bay homicide withdrawn
A manslaughter charge laid against a man over a 2016 Thunder Bay homicide has been withdrawn.
Armand Cummings had been charged over death of Mannie "Josh" Spence
Court officials said Tuesday the Crown withdrew the charge against Armand Cummings during a court proceeding on Monday. It was the first day of a scheduled five-day trial for Cummings.
The charge stemmed from the murder of Mannie "Josh" Spence, whose body was found in a lot at the intersection of Court Street South and Wilson Street in September 2016.
No details as to why the charge was withdrawn were available Tuesday.