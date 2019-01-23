Skip to Main Content
Manslaughter charge from 2016 Thunder Bay homicide withdrawn
Armand Cummings had been charged over death of Mannie "Josh" Spence

A manslaughter charge stemming from a 2016 Thunder Bay homicide has been withdrawn by the Crown. (CBC)

A manslaughter charge laid against a man over a 2016 Thunder Bay homicide has been withdrawn.

Court officials said Tuesday the Crown withdrew the charge against Armand Cummings during a court proceeding on Monday. It was the first day of a scheduled five-day trial for Cummings.

The charge stemmed from the murder of Mannie "Josh" Spence, whose body was found in a lot at the intersection of Court Street South and Wilson Street in September 2016.

No details as to why the charge was withdrawn were available Tuesday.

