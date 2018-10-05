Three charged with manslaughter over opiod-related death in Mishkeegogamang: OPP

Three people have been charged with manslaughter over last year's death of a Mishkeegogamang First Nation resident who ingested what police say are believed to be illicit opioids made to look like pharmaceutically-produced medication.

The incident occurred on Oct. 124, 2018. Pickle Lake OPP were dispatched to Mishkeegogamang after a 29-year-old resident of the community the ingested what were believed to be Percocet pills. The resident fell unconscious, and later died.

It was one of two incidents involving the pills responded to by Pickle Lake OPP on the same day. In the second incident, a Pickle Lake resident fell unconscious after consuming the pills, but later recovered.

As a result of an investigation, a 59-year-old Pickle Lake man has been charged with manslaughter and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Two women from Mishkeegogamang, aged 36 and 37, have also been charged with manslaughter.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Pickle Lake court on May 10.