OPP investigate truck 'engulfed in flames' in Manitouwadge

Ontario Provincial Police in Manitouwadge are asking for the public's help after they found a pick-up truck on fire on Pic Road on Saturday morning.

OPP found the pick-up truck on Pic Road on Saturday at 2 a.m.

OPP are asking for the public's help after they were called to a pick-up truck engulfed in flames on Pic Road in Manitouwadge on Saturday. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

OPP said they arrived at the scene at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday to find a pick-up truck totally engulfed in flames.

According to a written statement on Monday, an investigation revealed that the truck was a 2014, white, GMC Sierra pick-up, owned by a man from Manitouwadge.

OPP said they believe the truck was taken without the owner's consent sometime between 1 a.m and 2 a.m on August 11, 2018 after being left outside a residence on Otter Avenue, earlier that night.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Manitouwadge or Marathon OPP.
 

