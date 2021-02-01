Arrest made in weekend murder of 18-year-old in Manitouwadge

Provincial police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Manitouwadge over the weekend.

The OPP said they were called to a disturbance at a Flicker Street residence in the northwestern Ontario town on Saturday.

Arriving officers found a man with life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Wayne Allen.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jesse Allen at the scene. The accused has been charged with first degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, which includes the cooperation of the Office of the Chief Coroner.