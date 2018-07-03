OPP in Sioux Lookout charge Manitoba man with impaired driving

Provincial police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., say they've charged a Manitoba man with impaired driving following an incident on June 24.

Just before 3 a.m., that day, police responded to a call about a possible drunk driver that had hit a parked vehicle on King Street, OPP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

He was not injured.

Police arrested the 32-year-old and brought him to the detachment for further tests, police said.

The man, who is from Pine Falls, Man., was charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Sioux Lookout on Aug. 28.