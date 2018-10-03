Manitoba hunter fined nearly $6K over unlawful Ontario licences

A Manitoba man has been fined nearly $6,000 for unlawfully obtaining Ontario hunting and fishing licences.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said conservation officers spoke to the man on Oct. 11, 2017, while he was moose hunting on Nungesser Lake, north of Red Lake, Ontario.

Officers determined the man was no longer a resident of Ontario, but was continuing to purchase and apply for Ontario resident hunting and fishing licences using his former Outdoors Card and address through the MNRF's electronic licensing system, and other licence issuers.

He also entered the moose draw using an invalid resident moose hunting licence.

The case was heard in court in Red Lake on Sept. 19. The man pleaded guilty and received a number of fines:

$2,000 for hunting moose without a licence

$2,000 for making a false statement in moose licence applications in 2016 and 2017

$750 for unlawfully obtaining a deer hunting licence in 2016 when not eligible

$500 for making a false statement in an application for a small game licence in 2017

$600 for unlawfully obtaining Ontario resident fishing licences in 2016 and 2017 when not eligible.

The man also received a two-year hunting suspension, the MNRF said.