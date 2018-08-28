Thunder Bay man in custody after giving ride to 9-year-old girl, violating probation

A 70-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody after being seen in the company of a nine-year-old girl, in violation of his probation.

Police said the incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when an officer noticed the man, who was on an e-bike, speaking to two young girls in the area of May and Isabel streets.

The officer then saw the male driving off with one of the girls on the bike. The girl wasn't wearing a helmet, so the officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the man and the girl.

A police records check revealed the man is prohibited from communicating with, or being in the company of, anyone under age 16. He was arrested and taken to the Balmoral Street police station.

Michael Daniel Bewcyk has been charged with a breach of probation. He appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

OPP and court documents show Bewcyk was charged by the provincial force with accessing child pornography in 2010.

He was one of 35 people charged as a result of a province-wide OPP investigation into child pornography.