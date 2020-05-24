Man taken into custody after overnight incident at a Thunder Bay residence

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to an incident at a Centre Avenue residence on Friday night after receiving reports of an "unwanted adult male."

Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Friday, where a male was "in crisis", police said in a media release on Saturday.

Police said the area was contained and incident command was established, which included negotiators and members of the TBPS Emergency Task Unit.

The overnight incident was resolved after the male was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, the male is now facing a charge of breach of a court order.