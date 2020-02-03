20-year-old Thunder Bay man charged after armed robbery

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody and facing numerous charges after an armed robbery in the city's south side, according to police.

The incident occurred in the evening of December 1, at the Circle K convenience store located at 640 Waterloo Street South.

Police learned a male armed with a long gun entered the store with his face covered. The accused pointed the firearm at the store clerk and demanded money. He then fled the store on foot.

Police located a discarded rifle believed to have been used in the robbery on Dec. 1. As a result of the ongoing investigation by members of the Break and Enter Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit, police identified a suspect connected to the robbery, and located and arrested a 20-year-old Thunder Bay man on January 31.

The accused has been charged with numerous offences including robbery using a firearm, possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused appeared in bail court on Saturday, Feb. 1 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.