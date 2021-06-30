Police arrest Thunder Bay man for alleged sexual offences involving 4 youth victims

A 51-year-old Thunder Bay man faces a series of charges for alleged sexual assaults against four pre-teen girls in 2015.

The Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday said the force was first made aware of the allegations earlier this month.

Police said the incidents took place at a residential address in the city and involved victims between the ages of 11 and 12.

The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Charges include multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, exposure to person under the age of 16, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Police said the identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

The accused is expected to appear in bail court on Wednesday.