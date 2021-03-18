Man arrested after standoff at north side Thunder Bay motel

A man was arrested after a standoff at a north side motel in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to a weapons call at the North Cumberland Street motel on Wednesday evening, which resulted in a standoff between police and the suspect.

In a Thursday morning news release, police said the suspect had allegedly assaulted a female victim inside a motel room before she was able to leave the room.

Police said they received information that the suspect may have been in possession of a firearm.

The suspect initially refused to follow police instructions to leave the room. About two hours later, he came out and waved an object toward officers, claiming it was a knife and demanded officers use their firearms.

A conducted energy weapon was involved in the arrest, which was completed after a brief struggle.

Charges against the 35-year-old include assault, assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.