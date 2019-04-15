Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after being found by Thunder Bay police with rifle, contraband tobacco
Thunder Bay

Accused was arrested and scheduled to appear in bail court.

Police in Thunder Bay arrested a 48-year-old man, who was found with a rifle in the backseat of his vehicle, contraband tobacco and $5,000 cash. (Christina Jung /CBC)

A 48-year-old man was arrested by Thunder Bay police after being found with a rifle in the backseat of his vehicle.

Police said a neighbourhood resident in the area of Garden Avenue called 911 Sunday morning after a man showed up at their door, saying they were being chased and asking for police. After the man fled, the caller gave police a description of the man's vehicle and the direction it was heading.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on West Arthur Street. The man was found with the rifle, contraband tobacco and more than $5,000 in cash.

The accused is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court today.
 

