Man arrested after being found by Thunder Bay police with rifle, contraband tobacco

A 48-year-old man was arrested by Thunder Bay police after being found with a rifle in the backseat of his vehicle.

Police said a neighbourhood resident in the area of Garden Avenue called 911 Sunday morning after a man showed up at their door, saying they were being chased and asking for police. After the man fled, the caller gave police a description of the man's vehicle and the direction it was heading.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on West Arthur Street. The man was found with the rifle, contraband tobacco and more than $5,000 in cash.

The accused is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court today.

