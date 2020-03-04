'It's genocide': Kiiwetinoong MPP calls for release of all residential school records

The MPP for Kiiwetinoong is calling for the release of all residential school records after 751 unmarked graves were found near a former residential school site in Saskatchewan.

"It's so important that the government and the churches that operated these residential schools ... release all records," Sol Mamakwa said Thursday. "We cannot continue to force Indigenous people and survivors to conduct these searches, when records could spare them that pain, you know, that traumatization."

He said the records he wants to see released include death records, hospital records, and any records contained in university archives.

"There's universities that permitted professors to participate in medical experiments that happened in Indian residential schools," Mamakwa said.

Mamakwa's statement came after the Cowessess First Nation announced preliminary findings that indicated 751 unmarked graves had been located at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School, about 140 kilometres east of Regina.

Late last month, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

"They're not just numbers," Mamakwa said. "They are children. They are people."

"It's a crime," he said. "It's a crime against humanity. It's genocide."

Mamakwa said it's time to take concrete action, including providing resources to implementing the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and providing clean drinking water to Indigenous communities.

"We're done with words," he said. "We need to stop thinking that words alone are enough, and we cannot accept that anymore."