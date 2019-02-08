MPP calls for proper winter maintenance of road that connects communities in the far north

The MPP for the Kiiwetinoong riding is calling on the province to improve winter maintenance on a road that connects communities in Ontario's far north.

The 230-kilometre North Road runs from Pickle Lake to Windigo Lake, and connects to winter roads used by several remote communities in the winter. It's also used to access Goldcorp's Musselwhite mine.

MPP Sol Mamakwa says the road is made of gravel and two lanes wide. However, when driving the road on the weekend, Mamakwa discovered it was only plowed to one lane.

Is <a href="https://twitter.com/ONtransport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONtransport</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffYurekMPP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffYurekMPP</a> doing all it can to support the people who travel on roads in the north? This shows part of the 230 km stretch N of Pickle Lake where the road is only plowed for one lane if that.We can do better to ensure these roads are much safer for the people. <a href="https://t.co/oITjBGK4F6">pic.twitter.com/oITjBGK4F6</a> —@solmamakwa

"We pretty much had to turn off to the side when you meet [other vehicles]," Mamakwa said. "There was no actual plowing that day, and the only plowing that was happening was the vehicles or the semis that were going through there."

Mamakwa said talking to people who use the road also revealed that plowing doesn't happen for several days after a snowfall.

"That's unacceptable," he said. "We need to be doing it on the same day when people are travelling."

"It's a health and safety issue," Mamakwa said. "Especially this time of year, you can't put people at risk like that."

Mamakwa said he'll be reaching out to both the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry about improving maintenance on the road during the winter months.