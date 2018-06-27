Northwestern Ontario MPP to remain sitting during national anthem at Queen's Park

An Ontario MPP whose riding includes several remote northern Indigenous communities is hoping to send a message in Queen's Park.

But he intends to do it by remaining seated, rather than standing.

Mamakwa, the NDP MPP for the Kiiwetinoong riding, announced earlier this week that he will not stand for the playing of the O Canada and God Save The Queen in the provincial legislature.

"Me sitting down in protest, it's honouring my ancestors," Mamakwa said, adding his actions are not meant as disrespect. "I have to do something to elevate the profile of what's happening in our communities."

Mamakwa, who is from Kingfisher Lake First Nation, said he previously would not enter the legislature until after the playing of the anthems.

"Until our people are treated equitably, until our children have the right to education, clean water, safe housing - until we have fair access to the job market and until we have the same right to health care that all other Ontarians, Canadians have, I will not stand," he said.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath praised Mamakwa on Twitter for his "bravery" in his "fight for fairness and justice."

Mamakwa said he hopes his actions can draw more attention from across the province to the many crises in First Nations communities.

"We just want schools," he said. "We just want a better health system. We just want a justice system."